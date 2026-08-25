Bless.

We started the morning with Evan’s tabs!

I am glad The TroopsTM know that this is stupid bullshit.

Some lady got mad at us about this headline on Facebook to which I say lady, I am sad to tell you you are not as progressive as you think you are :(

LOL. Jesse Watters kept getting so mad.

A CLASS WAR!

And how worried should you be about the Supreme Court mebbe letting Trump throw away all the mail ballots (from blue states)? Some. Some worried.

See you bright and early for SAN FRANCISCO PARTY REPORT tabs!