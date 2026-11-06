It’s Friday and we’re still pretty chuffed about the midterms! Celebrate good times, come on!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s morning began with Tabs, of course, and a gif of a goofy doggo buried in a pile of leaves, woof!

Evan brought us an early report on the first wave of post-midterm Trumpenvolk departures, as that expression about sinking ships starts playing itself out.

One of the first ones who’ll need to be careful of the closing door is Harmeet Dhillon, who oversaw the DOJ’s Civil Whites Division.

Several more states voted to protect abortion rights, although Idaho decided nah.

Donald Trump tore down the entire East Wing of the White House but he thinks he can force future occupants of the Oval Office to keep his tacky gold crap in place. Not likely to hold up, because nobody wants gilt by association. (This joke lovingly stolen from Sir Terry Pratchett.)

If it’s Friday, we must have a cocktail recipe for y’all! It’s a Manhattan! Smooth!

That’s all for now! We’ll see you again Monday, and if you’re joining us for this month’s Wonkette Book Club Sunday, we’re looking forward to it! Here’s last week’s installment, with your reading for this week, but you can also just drop by and chat about clean energy and saving the world.