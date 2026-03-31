Well Evan is back from his week off and I know you missed him, and he is back JUST IN TIME for BOOBS.

But first he did your Tuesday morning tabs!

I guess all the Wonkette people besides me like to make fun of the UFO thing, but sorry not sorry I BELIEVE.

It’ll be nice if they get rid of Orban, will Hungary be salvageable, y/n?

WHY WON’T THEY FIGHT OUR WAR FOR US.

Well I for one think Trump tried to rape that girl and then punched her in the head. Sorry this story’s been sitting up top so long today :/

And finally, and JUST IN TIME, it’s BOOBS!