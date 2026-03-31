(Boobs.) Wonkette One-A-Day for 3/31/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Well Evan is back from his week off and I know you missed him, and he is back JUST IN TIME for BOOBS.
It’s always time for boobs!
But first he did your Tuesday morning tabs!
I guess all the Wonkette people besides me like to make fun of the UFO thing, but sorry not sorry I BELIEVE.
It’ll be nice if they get rid of Orban, will Hungary be salvageable, y/n?
OH NO, Ukraine Warring On Hungary, Says Absolutely Bullsh*t Desperate Viktor Orbán AI Slopaganda!
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WHY WON’T THEY FIGHT OUR WAR FOR US.
Trump And Lindsey Graham Having Tantrums At NATO Allies, Nobody Will Help Them Bomb Iran!
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Well I for one think Trump tried to rape that girl and then punched her in the head. Sorry this story’s been sitting up top so long today :/
And finally, and JUST IN TIME, it’s BOOBS!
The schadenfreud is sweet here…Boobs indeed…these people are always like turning a rock over to see the stuff below…
The reference to the president of 79 million absolutely clueless, ignorant and hateful Amuricanz taking 13 or 18 shits per morning are both technically correct. 5 of them go ‘direct to the daddy diaper’. The diapers are then licked clean by Lindsey, perfumed (and blessed by the big phoney cross of princess of darkness Karolinia) and reused by the diaper dandy don….and he barely notices any of the 13-18 shits per morning, cuz he’s so busy shitposting he thinks all the shit just flows from his stubby little fingers directly into the ether!