Wonkette

Wonkette

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G-7 in Space's avatar
G-7 in Space
3h

The schadenfreud is sweet here…Boobs indeed…these people are always like turning a rock over to see the stuff below…

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Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
41m

The reference to the president of 79 million absolutely clueless, ignorant and hateful Amuricanz taking 13 or 18 shits per morning are both technically correct. 5 of them go ‘direct to the daddy diaper’. The diapers are then licked clean by Lindsey, perfumed (and blessed by the big phoney cross of princess of darkness Karolinia) and reused by the diaper dandy don….and he barely notices any of the 13-18 shits per morning, cuz he’s so busy shitposting he thinks all the shit just flows from his stubby little fingers directly into the ether!

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