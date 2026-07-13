Buenas! Wonkette One-A-Day for July 14, 2026!
Afternoon post roundup!
That means hi. Hi! Stories para ti from Monday:
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Good boy, Kash!
Kash Patel Is Daddy's Helper! He's Helping With Lindsey Graham Stuff! And Finding The Leakers! And! And! And!
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Goodbye some more, Lindsey!
Here’s an idea!
Majority Of Workers Thinks Americans Should Get Half Of AI Profits, Since It's Stealing From Us Anyway
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And finally, or whoever.
Lindsey Graham's Sister Will Keep Seat Warm For Nancy Mace Or Trey Gowdy Or Satan Or Whoever
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See you tomorrow for WHATEVER.