I dunno, it rhymed. More to the point, it’s Friday already, and next week we have Find Out Your College Student Has Adopted Odd Beliefs Day, and we couldn’t be happier!

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Wonkette’s day began with tabs, and a gif of a babby anteater that you didn’t notice was hanging on the adult anteater the whole time.

Donald Trump went to Asia and the world is no longer laughing at us anymore; it’s more of a hoked sob.

We probably don’t have to worry about “civilizational collapse” from AI or hackers, so that’s a relief. Weirdos with too much power and money, now they’re another thing entirely.

Evan Hurst of Wonkette and Amanda Marcotte of pretty much everywhere had a chat about the election and the video games and cool stuff, so watch!

The Army won’t be doing a nasty toxic explosion in Iowa today after all! Iowans will instead have until Monday to cover everything in the state with a sheet.

Why, Why, Why do so many people from both Trump administrations just never ever go away, but instead simply keep bobbing up again like plastic waste in the ocean? Anyway, here’s another one of those people.

Yr Wonkette loves you and wishes you a lovely weekend. We’ll be here as well, but the One-A-Day will be back Monday.