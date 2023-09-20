We keep having to interrupt our programming on Rudy Giuliani’s criminal exposure for trying to help overthrow the United States government with reminders that oh yeah, he’s also being sued by his former aide Noelle Dunphy for $10 million for being exactly the disgusting pervert everybody assumes he is.

We’ll do a refresher on that in a sec, but first, there’s new news about Giuliani being a sicko. According to former Trump White House aide and hero January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson, Giuliani spent January 6 groping her. We guess that’s how he celebrates mounting coups against his country.

In her new book, Hutchinson describes Giuliani that day as “like a wolf closing in on its prey.” She was backstage during Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, before his supporters became domestic terrorists and attacked the Capitol.

Hutchinson says the former New York mayor turned Trump lawyer put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt”. “I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she writes. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

Cutting in here to say it would surprise us none to find out Eastman is also a fucking creeper. Eastman comes to coup-planning from the world of the anti-gay-marriage syndicate, and in fact was the chair of the National Organization for Marriage. That world is prime creeper territory.

Good God, though, Hutchinson’s descriptions of his “frozen fingers” and “jaundiced”-looking eyes. We shudder.

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, her then-boss].”

Hutchinson links the way he treated her to the way he treated America that day, because we guess he’s more than one kind of wolf:

“I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” she continues. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey. “‘We have the evidence. It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off.’ Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer. “‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” Hutchinson writes.

We are having a lot of reactions reading this, but not one of them is surprise.

So that’s what Hutchinson has to say.

In case you need a reminder on the Dunphy lawsuit, it’s equal parts sick, disgusting and also just filled with the pathetic desperation that comes with being an abject loser who will die in infamy, remembered not for being the mayor of 9/11, but for farting everywhere and leaking hair dye while he tried to help steal and then overturn the 2020 election for his even more pathetic friend Donald Trump, all while being a physically repulsive pervert.

It’s a sexual abuse lawsuit, alleging that he hired Dunphy, didn’t pay her, pressured her for sex, demanded she work naked, exposed himself, forced her to perform oral sex on him, said disgusting sexist and racist things, was just generally a drunk, and so much more. The lawsuit says "Giuliani demeaned and sexualized Margaret Thatcher and wondered about the effect she would have on his penis,” for one weirdo example.

She’s got tons of tape too, where Rudy says things like:

“Come here, big tits,” Giuliani says on one occasion, according to the transcript. “Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me [indiscernible]. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits.”

And this:

“Jewish men have small cocks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani said, according to the transcript. “Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

And more about Jews:

Giuliani railed against how Jewish people “want to go through that freaking Passover all the time” and how they should “get over the Passover” because it was 3,000 years ago. “OK, the Red Sea parted,” the transcript reads. “Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Apparently he thinks the Red Sea is prone to such behavior.

See what we mean about how the allegations are abusive, but also just disgusting and pathetic and weird?

So that’s your refresher on that lawsuit, which is ongoing.

And now we learn Rudy allegedly celebrated trying to overthrow the Republic by assaulting Cassidy Hutchinson.

Allegedly.

That does sound like him.

