Hello, hello, how about them Mondays?
Should you become a paid subscriber to Wonkette? Y or Y?
Here are some Monday stories:
Morning tabs:
Supermarket Sweep!
Did Trump Offer To Let Communist Dictator Xi Play ‘Supermarket Sweep’ In The Pentagon?
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Ankle-biter on the Sunday shows!
YOU’RE WELCOME.
What other reason would she have had to report it?
DA Reopens Cornell Gang Rape Case, Was Somehow Previously Unaware It Wasn’t Consensual
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Just like clockwork.
Big Scary Caravan Full Of Scary People Coming To Scary Border Just In Time For Midterms! Again!
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More stories tomorrow when we write them! In the morning!