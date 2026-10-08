Dang, it’s October already! For over a week, at that!
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Our morning began with the TABS, which I never type in all caps except now. Odd. Our micro-gif today is some cells dividing and stepping on mitosis.
Republicans are not freaking out about the midterms. Please do not put in the newspaper that they are freaking out.
Colorado’s GOP nominee for governor started out weird and offputting, and only keeps getting moreso and moreso.
Donald Trump sure is having fun joking about letting Iran nuke San Diego and Los Angeles, which must be doing wonderful things for Republicans trying to get reelected in California.
Vague Trump Threats Best Thing That’s Happened To Southern California Officials In A While
Trump’s “sir” stories and his Melania stories crossed the streams, and it was just as ugly as Ghostbusters led us to think.
Donald Trump is even fucking up his attempts to bribe voters.
Donald Trump’s Midterm Scam: Pathetically Measly Healthcare Bribes For Some, Miniature American Flags For Others
Wonkette loves you! We’ll be back again tomorrow, and … oh gosh, Friday!