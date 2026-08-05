Not a bad day in Wonkland!

We read many items about the elections and also other things!

Evan wrote TWO, 1-2, posts about Abdul El-Sayed, I think Evan looooves him.

and

More electiony stuff and things!

Hazard pay for Robyn.

And goodbye to a real one (a real weirdo).

That’s all our posts for today! Oh yeah, Dok is on vacation!

Don’t forget, it’s BOOZE AND FUN TIME!

Wonkparties Booze and Fun! Join us for snacks and drinks on me, or, when noted, potluck! Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m., at Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118; Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 9, 4-7 p.m., at Warren Bar and Burrow, 245 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; San Francisco in honor of Fukui, Friday, Aug. 21, Hyatt Regency SF (Embarcadero); Windsor, Mass, potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend); Atlanta has been postponed.