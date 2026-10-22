We have a confession to make. We may be daft, but we can’t honestly say we’re all that punk. Also, have you ever watched that crazy 2003 anime movie Interstella 5555 that’s built around Daft Punk’s Discovery album? Wild and wacky stuff, is all we’ll say. Spoiler: It was all a dream!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, and a surprisingly cute gif of a very large-eyed bat.

Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi to shore up support for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, which means Rs are seriously worried about the challenge from Democratic DA Scott Colom. Now Hyde-Smith will spend days worrying about whether Trump will remember to name her at all, or to talk about some male senator’s firmly-toned buttocks again.

Unknown Republican big spenders are trying to ratfuck the Texas elections by — stop us if you’ve heard this one — whipping up panic about transgender people.

ICE goons rammed a guy riding a bicycle and broke his arm. Predictably, The New York Times is soft-pedaling the brutality, saying that video “raises questions” about ICE’s version of events. Questions like “Did anyone at the Times watch the video?” Christ on an e-bike!

The White House is super angry at Politico for reporting that there’s “dysfunction and infighting” over whether Trump will shitcan Susy Wiles to make himself feel better. What? Infighting? In the Trump White House? Unpossible!

Rightwing Evangelicals are having yet another fight over whether Jesus wants people to have empathy for one another, or to be like most Rightwing Evangelicals.

We’re sure there will be even more news tomorrow, and by golly, we shall make fun of it for you.