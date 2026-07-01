Good evening, we’re still going!

First there were tabs! Lol good hed me!

Evan looked at all these lunatic reax to Trump v. Barbara, the birthright citizenship decision, and the ones from The Federalist’s Sean Davis are genuinely upsetting :(

I legit don’t understand why Gary isn’t a writer on a popular television programme, he is so good at the make the talking!

Yes, that does sound like them.

Will JD Vance never tire of explaining “Catholic” to the pope?

Aw man, this is so fucked and I’m so sorry. There was that glorious week in ??? when every 50-year-old got student loan forgiveness at the same time because that was the week Biden changed it to forgiveness if you’d been paying more than 20 years on them. And then the Supreme Court said Biden wasn’t allowed to do forgiveness because unitary executive wait no what’s the one that’s the opposite of that but for Democrats? Right, the equally made up “Major Questions Doctrine,” that’s the one for Democrats. Anyway, I am hugging you, if you are under 50 and got boned.