Maybe everything isn’t broken. Maybe it’s just our brains, you ever consider that? Trump’s fault either way!

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Tuesday started with Tabs, just like Monday did and Wednesday will. Some things are reliable. Also, an Owl Snuggling gif! Aww, cute!

Everyone in the “Manosphere” is terrible, but you knew that already. Just maybe not these particular examples!

Kash Patel is going to Russia in October, and it’s probably for something really important that needs the attention of the FBI director, nothing even remotely weird, OK?

Head DHS Goon Tom Homan is worried that all the mean words directed at ICE will result in more murders by ICE, so you people better watch yourself.

Creepy guys are wanking in dollar stores because it’s an online trend, yet there are still some people who think the internet was a good idea.

Donald Trump is very mad at Canada for catching on fire because of climate change, but he insists that’s not why he’s imposing new import tariffs on Canada. It’s this other thing that somebody put in front of him to sign.

That’s all the news we’ve got for now, but we bet a lot more news will happen by the time your Wonkette One-A-Day arrives tomorrow. We love you!