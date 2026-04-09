Good afternoon Wonkette friends of love, we haven’t armageddoned anyone for a solid 24 hours, and I’m feeling ever so much better.

Here’s what we wrote at you today!

I tabsed you!

You’re welcome for this headline, world!

This is a different ICE shooting-and-lie than the one in tabs I think? There are so many.

If he says so, whatever, fine.

This is not the story from yesterday! MEGYN KELLY IS STILL GOING!

And instead of ending chronologically with your open thread, I’m gonna end it with the happiest story of the day HEART HUG!

See you bright and early for tabs!