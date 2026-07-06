Feeling Free Yet? Wonkette One-A-Day for July 7, 2026!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello, lots of news breaking about soccer and Senate candidates, we’re sure we’ll deal with it all tomorrow. For now, here’s what we talked about Monday:
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We talked about bees!
We talked about how communists should just go to Europe for a heatstroke!
We talked about how the hologram of Theodore Roosevelt does not like that hornswoggling fopdoodle Donald Trump!
I Am Theodore Roosevelt And I Will Not Allow The Vulgarian Donald Trump To Speak For Me
We talked about going to that gross Trump 4th of July celebration, because Dom went to it!
We talked about Doug Burgum being the designated surviving liar on the Sunday shows, while everybody else was sleeping off their MAGA orgy from the night before.
And finally, we talked some more about that MAGA orgy.
See you tomorrow for UGH.