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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

The OT on this thread is getting a bit out of hand. Please ease up. Thank you.

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
1h

I *love* Florida. It was where my dad, who I loved more than anything, was happy. (And he was rarely happy.) I love the beaches, the seafood, the docks, the piers, the fishing, the seagulls, the lizards in the beach grass, the salt smell in the air, it's like Heaven to me.

And I *hate* what's been done to it - environmentally, politically, and in part, culturally. I hate its takeover by racists and selfish idiots. It makes me sick to my stomach and so god damned angry.

Sorry to be a downer. But I feel sometimes like a part of my childhood is being destroyed.

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