No idea why that line came to mind, but it is one of my favorite Bowdlerized song lyrics.

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day always starts with Tabs, and we had some good ones today! Also a gif of a long, long, long fishy.

The refunds for Trump’s illegal tariffs are finally reaching the people who gouged the rest of us on prices, thank Crom.

Oh no, Markwayne Waynemark has lost Megyn Kelly, and the rightwing mediasphere will remain exactly the same.

The self-driving cars were banned from California freeways, and then from waymo’ places too.

Republicans are just giving up on getting anything done before they cede control of Congress to Democrats. Democrats are getting eager to do some legislatin’, but mostly some oversightin’!

Elon knows not this “MAGA” thing you keep talking about, and he dares you to point at even one extremist thing he’s ever said. Except for that, and that, and oh yeah, that. Soon he will be chased around by a little ghost named “Not Me!”

Wonkette loves you but we don’t love Elon, no we do not, BYEEEE.