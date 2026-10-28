We’re just wondering if would-be Brazilian strongman Flávio Bolsonaro (son of imprisoned former Brazilian strongman Jair Bolsonaro), who fled a corruption investigation after losing Sunday’s election and landed in Florida, wanted to be sedated. Maybe!

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Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, as it does, and a headline that made us think of musical Janes. Also a gif of a spooky deep-sea skull-fishy.

The titular absconding of Flávio Bolsonaro to the US, formerly Mother of Exiles, now home for wayward dictators.

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, 902 women have been charged with pregnancy-related crimes, and that’s America in 2026.

Cassidy Hutchinson won’t be charged for her January 6 Committee testimony, because the grand jury said nothing doin’.

Brazilians gave the Amazon rainforest a reprieve by reelecting President Lula, though the rainforest isn’t out of the woods yet.

And rightwing weirdo Dave Rubin told an AI animation program to spit out a short paranoid fantasy about how if Democrats win the midterms, AOC, Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Piker, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and Abdul El-Sayed will turn the US America into an atheist Soviet socialist dictatorship AND a radical Islamic caliphate at the very same time, and then Antifa/PLO looters raided the beige store. It could happen here, if you’re a paranoid dipshit who’s afraid of everything.

Yr Wonkette somehow survived the very scary apocalypse, with its neatly-arranged burning cars every 25 feet and the teensy police armored cars that barely reach the raving hordes’ waists, and we will be back tomorrow for more mayhem.