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Resist Herr GropenFuhrer's avatar
Resist Herr GropenFuhrer
1h

I'm leaving, on a jet plane,

Don't know when I'll be back again ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SneCkM0bJq0

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James's avatar
James
2h

Actually I want THEM to be sedated.

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