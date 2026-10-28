Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4hEdited

<the rainforest won a reprieve, but it’s not out of the woods yet.>

If I was given only this sentence to read, I'd know the author.

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Tiffany in Houston's avatar
Tiffany in Houston
4h

I've never understand the people who don't believe humans are the primary driver of climate change. Let's say we aren't, just for arguments sake. Regardless the cause of climate change, shouldn't humans be tasked with ameliorating it, given that we're the dominant species on planet? We may not cause it (we do) but isn't it ultimately our job to find an adequate solution?

These dumb motherfuckers just never make any sense.

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