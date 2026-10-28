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aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
5h

Why can't you Libs understand he/they were only joking? Or testing how to cheat. Or whatever the fuck they were doing. Where is YOUR sense of humor?

https://www.rawstory.com/james-o-keefe-minnesota-new/

"Conservative provocateur James O’Keefe has been criminally charged over a polling place stunt meant to expose supposed weaknesses in Minnesota’s election laws.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced charges Wednesday against O’Keefe and Cam Higby, members of the Florida-based O’Keefe Media Group, accusing them of identity theft and unlawful voting, reported KSTP-TV."

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
5hEdited

It really galls me that these people have no, none, zero, respect for the truth. My parents were like that, paying plenty of lip service to "values" but in action having no remorse, no integrity, and no honor.

I'm only an amateur historian, but a historian must have respect for the truth.

And loyalty means nothing if one does not respect truth.

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