Whenever we watch scenes unfolding like Donald Trump’s yapping pomeranian at DOJ with his Resting Blanche Face angrily protesting that they’re not trying to steal the Alaska Senate race, while they are clearly trying to steal the Alaska Senate race — with an assist from the New York Times; or when they’re raiding Ilhan Omar’s house to try to find damning evidence that she is Black and Muslim and and an immigrant who is disloyal to Dear Leader; when they’re indicting James Comey a third time, this time for non-seashell-murder-related alleged offenses their own former US attorneys declined to prosecute; it can be tempting to despair.

Those are the times we need to remember what devastatingly hilarious fuckups the losers at Trump’s DOJ are.

Lucky for us, they’re always serving up their failures for us, so that we may laugh our asses off.

And how!

Harmeet Dhillon is the Trump clown skidmark currently destroying the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. In one of its sickest displays of nakedly authoritarian score-settling yet, Dhillon’s division was trying to prosecute Trump 1.0 White House aide, January 6 witness, and general whistleblower extraordinaire Cassidy Hutchinson for testifying against Dear Leader. No literally, that’s it.

And a grand jury just told them to eat shit and burn in hell. Funny how often grand juries, who otherwise indict every ham sandwich a prosecutor brings them (they are naughty), do that to Trump’s appointed asslickers.

Indeed, yesterday, one of Dhillon’s fascist dork lawyers from the Civil Rights Division had to walk into a courtroom and explain sheepishly to the judge that the grand jury did not agree that Cassidy Hutchinson was a crimer who crimes.

It’s not entirely clear exactly what evidence they tried to show to the grand jury — secret and all — but they have been mad for years about Hutchinson’s testimony that on January 6, Trump got so mad when the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him to the Capitol to help his supporters attack it, he tried to lunge his disgusting body up toward the front seat of the Beast and grabbed at the steering wheel with his tiny hands.

“I’m the fucking president, take me up to the Capitol now!” And he lunged at the steering wheel. “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,” said Bobby Engel, who was heading his security detail.

To be clear, Hutchinson was relating a story she was told in Mark Meadows’s office, by Tony Ornato, the Secret Service guy who was at that time the deputy chief of staff for operations. But they interviewed the driver and he refuted that testimony. (Maybe Trump’s goons got to him? Just wondering.)

Speaking of Trump’s goons, they were also mad that Hutchinson testified that Trump’s goon lawyers had tried to get her to hide information from the investigators, offering to do her financial favors and get her fancy jobs and the like.

Notably, Hutchinson is also the source for lots of those humiliating stories about Dear Leader throwing ketchup at the wall and dramatically trying to do cartoon tablecloth tricks, where all the dishes end up on the floor. She is a fucking American hero.

LIKE SO.

Whatever it was, the grand jury told Harmeet Dhillon’s Civil Rights Division — Christ fucking knows what kind of civil rights violation they were trying to indict Cassidy Hutchinson on — to fuck right off.

And that, friends, is a good thing!

So do not have despair and remember that our opponents are absolute fucking morons who can’t get a grand jury to believe a goddamn word they say.

Go vote if you haven’t yet!

[Washington Post]

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