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Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
10m

All this gerrymandering should be thrown out! This is really unconstitutional and just a way to steal elections! What has happened to this country?

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
1h

TGIF to you and all of your readers, Rebecca, Thank you and will reStack ASAP 💯👍🤣

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