Get This Newsletter Out Ahead Of The Friday Afternoon News Dump! Wonkette One-A-Day, May 8, 2026
We’re hurrying to get today’s news wrap-up to you before there’s some horrible gush of information dropped into the news to mess up our nap plans.
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Our morning tabs had no idea what rough beast would be slouching toward the cable news shows. But there was a tiny squid!
Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Legislature decided to party like it was 1859, and state Rep. Justin Jones lit a Confederate flag on fire to protest.
Justin Jones Burning The Confederate Flag In The TN State Capitol. That's It, That's The Post.
People whose brains were broken by official antivaxxer lies are avoiding a safe and effective vitamin K shot that can keep their babies from bleeding to death. Yes, in 2026.
Babies Are Bleeding To Death Because Their Weird MAHA Parents Refuse Vitamin K Shots
Oh, hey, the Supreme Court killed the Voting Rights Act on the basis of a bunch of lies and bad data. No big, it’s only American multiracial democracy that suffered.
Supreme Court Used Bullsh*t Data From DOJ Hacks To Kill Voting Rights Act, Surprise!
A Delaware Judge cleared the way for Gavin Newsom to sue the fire-singed pants off Fox News for defaming him, because they didn’t learn anything from the Dominion verdict.
We ended the week with a cocktail, as is the tradition around these parts!
Okay, there’s your One-a-Day, and if any big news broke while we were typing it up, we dodged it for now! Have a great weekend (remember, we’re here on the weekend, too!) and we’ll see you in the Tabs again Monday!
All this gerrymandering should be thrown out! This is really unconstitutional and just a way to steal elections! What has happened to this country?
TGIF to you and all of your readers, Rebecca, Thank you and will reStack ASAP 💯👍🤣