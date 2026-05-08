We’re hurrying to get today’s news wrap-up to you before there’s some horrible gush of information dropped into the news to mess up our nap plans.

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Our morning tabs had no idea what rough beast would be slouching toward the cable news shows. But there was a tiny squid!

Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Legislature decided to party like it was 1859, and state Rep. Justin Jones lit a Confederate flag on fire to protest.

People whose brains were broken by official antivaxxer lies are avoiding a safe and effective vitamin K shot that can keep their babies from bleeding to death. Yes, in 2026.

Oh, hey, the Supreme Court killed the Voting Rights Act on the basis of a bunch of lies and bad data. No big, it’s only American multiracial democracy that suffered.

A Delaware Judge cleared the way for Gavin Newsom to sue the fire-singed pants off Fox News for defaming him, because they didn’t learn anything from the Dominion verdict.

We ended the week with a cocktail, as is the tradition around these parts!

Okay, there’s your One-a-Day, and if any big news broke while we were typing it up, we dodged it for now! Have a great weekend (remember, we’re here on the weekend, too!) and we’ll see you in the Tabs again Monday!