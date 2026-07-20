GOAL! Wonkette One-A-Day for July 20, 2026!
Afternoon post roundup!
We made it through Monday. That was the goal.
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What did we talk about Monday? These tabs:
This idiot:
Maria Bartiromo Can’t Figure Out How Iran Still Fighting, If Dear Leader Is Telling Truth?
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These A-holes:
This Contempo Casuals model:
This loser whose team wins at every sporting event he ever attends:
And this fine art:
Grotesque Charlie Kirk Statue To Perhaps Spend Years Getting Sh*t On By Times Square Pigeons
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See you tomorrow for more topics!
Monday went by fast.