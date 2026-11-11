It’s Armistice Day, and that means it’s also Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday. I couldn’t come up with anything new to say about that this year. So it goes. As a poor substitute, here are a few of my favorite Kurt Vonnegut celebrations from years past, and we’ll have Uncle Kurt quotes in our One-a-Day headlines tomorrow and Friday, too.

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Feed The Kitty

Our Armistice Day started with Tabs, and a gif of a sleepy kitten, omg.

Well this isn’t how you should start out a new congressional majority! DO BETTER when it’s a real voting majority, Dems!

Republicans, meanwhile, are doing all they can to help a second blue wave.

The Nvidia spy-sex scandal that’s depressingly unsexy.

White nationalist loony Jake Lang thought he was disrupting a gathering of furries, but no, it was a cat adoption drive. Two people in cat costumes were there, so he yelled at them instead.

Democrats aren’t letting a mean letter from the White House Counsel scare them away from demanding accountability, so GOOD. Maybe in January incoming Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia should hire some furries to guard the hearing rooms.

Wonkette loves you! We’ll see you tomorrow unless the furries or spies or cats get us.