Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝
43m

Nice! That’s my email signature. ✨

“Hello, babies. Welcome to Earth. It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It’s round and wet and crowded. At the outside, babies, you’ve got about a hundred years here. There’s only one rule that I know of, babies — ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.’ “

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.