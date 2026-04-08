Hey all, I’m so sorry yesterday’s One A Day got left on “paid subscribers only,” that’s so stupid. I’ve fixed it now, but still, UGH.

Here’s the things we wrote you today!

There were, as always, your tabs!

We cannot keep going in this abusive relationship. This shit has got to stop.

You know who else thinks this shit has got to stop, and also that he should “shut the fuck up”? No you don’t.

What’s this? Just Evan’s personal friend Lizz Winstead wanting to get some things off her chest and on the Wonkette! I bet she does it again.

A NICE TIME! A NICE TIME!

And this one by Robyn made me laugh and laugh.

See you bright and early for tabs!