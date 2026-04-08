Hard rain's gonna fall. Wonkette One A Day for 4/8/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Hey all, I’m so sorry yesterday’s One A Day got left on “paid subscribers only,” that’s so stupid. I’ve fixed it now, but still, UGH.
UGH. Subscribe :D
Here’s the things we wrote you today!
There were, as always, your tabs!
We cannot keep going in this abusive relationship. This shit has got to stop.
Two Weeks Trump Caves On Murdering Entire World. Whew, What A Relief All Over Again!
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You know who else thinks this shit has got to stop, and also that he should “shut the fuck up”? No you don’t.
What’s this? Just Evan’s personal friend Lizz Winstead wanting to get some things off her chest and on the Wonkette! I bet she does it again.
A NICE TIME! A NICE TIME!
Nice Time! Republicans Lose Supreme Court Seat In Wisconsin, Feel Double-Digit Pain In Georgia
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And this one by Robyn made me laugh and laugh.
See you bright and early for tabs!