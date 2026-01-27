Has Greg Bovino Landed Yet? Your Wonkette One-A-Day for today!
Evan did your tabs. They were hefty tabs! They had a whole bunch of GTFO GREG BOVINO in them, as he is reportedly being GTFO!
This is disgusting, obviously.
Please do not threaten me with this good time, I would not like it at all.
Plus ever so much more than the headline: Marcie goes deep on all this crazy econ bullshit.
Law enforcement shouldn’t be let in the unions, especially since their number one contract demand is always “you’re never allowed to fire us no matter whom we kill.”
Largest Federal Workers Union Demands Noem And Miller Resign, Members Demand They Stop Representing Border Patrol
Oh right, an election year. Well Dok’s working through ‘em.
Minnesota Dems Ready To Make 2026 Senate And Governor's Races Their Bovino, We Mean Bitch
