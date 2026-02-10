Just another day ending in both “y” and muffled sobbing, as has become the norm in Trumpmerica!

As is traditional, even normal, we began the day with Tabs!

Another decision finding that Mad King Don can do what he wants, from the Filth Circuit Court of Appeals.

You simply will believe this completely credible development.

There was more Epstein Files news, and it’s even spilling across international borders now.

Florida’s anti-DEI law doesn’t ban student groups from promoting Black History Month, but its authors probably don’t mind that one university staffer thought it did.

AIPAC probably didn’t intend to swing the New Jersey governor’s primary election to the more progressive Democrat, but that’s what its negative ads against moderate Tom Malinowski did.

And the always awful Megyn Kelly broke her brain trying to explain that football is NOT for people who speak Spanish, it is only for real white Americans, to unite us as a nation of white Americans in love of our great football nation. Which does NOT SPEAK NO SPANISH.

We’ll see you in the AM with Tabs!

Thanks for reading Wonkette! Send this post so people know what great taste you have! Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d like to make a one-time (or recurring) donation, this is the button for YOU.

Button For All Americans