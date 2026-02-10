HBCU Still Allowed To Say 'Black,' For Now. Wonkette One-A-Day for 2-10-2026
Just another day ending in both “y” and muffled sobbing, as has become the norm in Trumpmerica!
Another decision finding that Mad King Don can do what he wants, from the Filth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Fifth Circuit Has New Legal Idea, It Is That Any Non-Citizen Can Be Locked Up Forever
You simply will believe this completely credible development.
Is There Anything Less Surprising Than A Measles Outbreak At The 'March For Life' Rally?
There was more Epstein Files news, and it’s even spilling across international borders now.
Florida’s anti-DEI law doesn’t ban student groups from promoting Black History Month, but its authors probably don’t mind that one university staffer thought it did.
Florida HBCU 'Clarifies': Still OK To Say 'Black' During Black History Month. Maybe Even After.
AIPAC probably didn’t intend to swing the New Jersey governor’s primary election to the more progressive Democrat, but that’s what its negative ads against moderate Tom Malinowski did.
And the always awful Megyn Kelly broke her brain trying to explain that football is NOT for people who speak Spanish, it is only for real white Americans, to unite us as a nation of white Americans in love of our great football nation. Which does NOT SPEAK NO SPANISH.
