OH HI, it’s been Monday where we are, how about you? Below this subscription box which you should read carefully, there will be stories!

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There were these tabs:

There was this weenus.

There were these donuts.

There was this weenus.

There was this weenus.

AND THERE WAS GOD.

And that’s it, byeeeeee.