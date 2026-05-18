Heatwave! Wonkette One-A-Day, May 18, 2026
Today's stories were HOT! Shut up, Wonkette.
OH HI, it’s been Monday where we are, how about you? Below this subscription box which you should read carefully, there will be stories!
Wonkette is supported by our readers. If you can, please become a paid subscriber.
Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let us know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.
There were these tabs:
There was this weenus.
Ben Shapiro's Whole World Is Falling Apart, And All You People Can Do Is Laugh At His Pain
·
There were these donuts.
There was this weenus.
Christian Nationalist Mike Johnson Does Not Prefer Being Called Christian Nationalist Mike Johnson
·
There was this weenus.
AND THERE WAS GOD.
And that’s it, byeeeeee.