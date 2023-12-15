Hey Rudy Giuliani Time To PAY THE FUCK UP and all your other Wonkette news of today!
Texas Commies 'Moms For Democracy' Gonna Fuck Your Shit Up With 'Thoughts And Prayers' Ad
I love an activist NLRB!
Labor Board May Force Starbucks To Reopen 23 Stores And Not Because They're Undercaffeinated
They’re really on one.
Jill Biden Posts Jazzy White House 'Nutcracker' Video, Wingnuts Driven To New Heights Of Sputtering Racism We Mean Rage
James Comer's Shady Shell Companies Different From Hunter Biden's Shady Shell Companies, Shut Up.
UPDATE OH JUST $148 MILLION. Good luck Rudy I mean bad luck!
My favorite Squaderina! (AOC second.)
Happy last night of Hannukah (we did not celebrate this year, I have pneumonia, also we’re more Christmas people. But my daughter’s favorite holiday is … Passover? Weird kid). Have a cocktail with Hooper’s whiskey shamash.
Someone should ride herd on Rudy to make sure any penny he makes goes to these women. Of course, that's not they way it works but he is despicable.
Rudes can never pay the millions these good women deserve for the evil done to them.