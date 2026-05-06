How 'Bout These Stories! Wonkette Una Al Día, 5/6/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Here are some posts from Wednesday!
Pssst I heard you like to
How ‘bout these tabs?
How ‘bout this quote-unquote ceasefire?
How ‘bout this fucker?
Ag Secretary Celebrates Kicking 4.3 Million Off SNAP Because They're All Rich And Thriving Now
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How ‘bout this fucker?
How ‘bout this fucker?
And finally! This fucker has fucked up his attempt to fuck the planet! Fuck yes!
Let's All Thank Donald Trump For Speeding Up The Clean Energy Transition. He'll HATE That!
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OK bye! See you tomorrow!