It’s been a heck of a day at Yr. Wonkette — one of those days going by, same as it ever was.

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Feed The Kitty

We started the day with Tabs, as we always do, featuring a gif of an adorable bobcat zoned out by catnip, which affects even bigger kitties

Jesse Watters doesn’t have a man-crush on Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed after interviewing him, no he does not, but what dreamy eyes!

States have been cutting funding fore Dolly Parton’s early childhood literacy program, and while we’d expect that of red states, a couple of blue ones have fallen short too, so they’d better fix that.

Donald Trump wants to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America” but without being laughed at, and that’s not gonna happen.

A whole side of a mountain glacier collapsed and flooded river valleys in Nepal and Tibet. Was it climate change? Too early to say conclusively, but the Himalayas are warming, and scientists have been warning that’s, you know, not good.

Ron DeSantis got his hand caught in the Medicaid funding cookie jar, and even Florida Fraud King Rick Scott is outraged!

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