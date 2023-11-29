Discover more from Wonkette
How Kevin McCarthy Consoled Mopey Traitor Trump
It’s your Wednesday news roundup!
Happy hump day!
We start with some Tabs.
A Snake Walks Into A Bar And The Bartender Says, 'How Did You Do That?' Tabs, Wed., Nov. 29, 2023
·
We hope the dog survived this traumatic encounter.
A Dog Bit Jesse Watters On The Peener And The Dog Was A Democrat Because Its Mom Had An Outback
·
Be a Wonkette friend!
They are pretending Donald Trump doesn’t exist. We wish we had that luxury.
But he won’t, of course.
Senate Republicans Would Prefer Trump Shut Up Already About Denying Millions Health Care
·
It’s an energy Nice Time!
Liz Cheney spills all the scorching hot tea.
Chris Sununu has his ticket on the Trump train.
Hey, some more perfectly sane and rational behavior!
InfoWars Reports God's Mood Lighting For HRH Melania, Angel Of Light And Redemption, At Otherwise Satanic Rosalynn Carter Funeral
·
Sara Benincasa delivering the self-help we need!
Mike Johnson is a scumbag, but don’t worry, Evan goes into more detail.
That’s the news and I am out of here!