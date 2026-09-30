Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
5h

Two people I desperately miss in these times: Warren Zevon and Hunter S. Thompson.

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Fender Deluxe's avatar
Fender Deluxe
4h

There is a great story behind how Zevon came up with the story of “Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner.” Apparently in his travels he met a mercenary who had a lot of stories.

Unbelievable live version here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/roland-the-headless-thompson-gunner-live/294842868?i=294842896

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