I was today years old when I found out Warren Zevon offered several different versions of how he came to write “Lawyers, Guns and Money” in 1978. Maybe one or more of his supposed misadventures actually happened; it’s possible. He told the BBC in 1984 that he’d written it “late one night on wet cocktail napkins after a long day of improbable and grotesque mischief” on Kauai. In another version, a taxi driver in Cuba told Zevon and his manager that he had to stop for a moment, ducked into a house, and returned with his daughter, closely pursued by gun-wielding baddies. The cab zooms off with the daughter sitting up front with her dad, and supposedly Zevon told his manager, “Call my Dad and tell him to send some lawyers.” The manager replies, “and some guns and money too.”

We’re more inclined to believe the wet cocktail napkin version, because simplest. But we’re also completely willing to believe Zevon actually did see a werewolf drinking a pina colada at Trader Vic’s.

No, this has nothing to do with today’s posts at Wonkette, but I read it and passed it on, and there you are. Also, we wrote about a bunch of things today!

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Wednesday began with Tabs, as all weekday mornings must, and a weird sea slug thingy in the daily gif.

We don’t think we’d heard much of this idiot senator Eric Schmitt, and now we’ll never forget what a complete fool he made of himself!

Donald Trump wants dirtier cars that get crappier gas mileage, and by god he’s ready to hand China the global car market to get them.

Ken Paxton really cemented his popularity with Great Leader by slagging Trump in a meeting with donors. With a live mic nearby. Oops.

Yet another exhaustive Republican investigation of “illegal foreigners voting” found no foreigners voting illegally. We must embugger democracy further to prevent this scourge that isn’t happening!

Wingnuts are super mad that Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t racist enough in an ad about welfare fraud.

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