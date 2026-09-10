Good afternoon, fellow kids! It is time to send you THE RUNDOWN of the posts we posted at you this fine day!

They were good tabs! I said meatwad and beav heh heh heh.

Republicans Unveil Secret Midterm Weapon, It Is Hasan Piker’s Dinglesmackus Evan Hurst · 12:55 PM If you follow American politics closely, you may remember two minutes ago, when the most important question for serious journalists to ask Democrats was “How old were you when you gay married Hasan Piker on a bed of rose petals while reading Jeremiah Wright sermons to each other sexually?” If you were Dana Bash or Kristen We… Read full story

I put that one in “medium display” so you too could go DANG HASAN PIKER’S DINGLESMACKUS!

Obviously, Americans only sacrifice Granny to the COVIDS!

“Hey, what ever happened to Scott Brown?” “Doesn’t matter he lost again.”

Oh Brooke you scamp ;)

DOLLARS! Get your five hundred or five thousand or zero dollars!

Okay everybody, good game! See you bright and early unless WE FORGET!