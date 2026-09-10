Good afternoon, fellow kids! It is time to send you THE RUNDOWN of the posts we posted at you this fine day!
It is time for you to SUBSCRIBE!
They were good tabs! I said meatwad and beav heh heh heh.
I put that one in “medium display” so you too could go DANG HASAN PIKER’S DINGLESMACKUS!
Republicans In Shock That People Won’t Sacrifice For Trump’s Iran War Like They Did For WWII
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Obviously, Americans only sacrifice Granny to the COVIDS!
Did You Know Scott Brown Just Lost Another Senate Primary? We Didn’t Because F That B.
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“Hey, what ever happened to Scott Brown?” “Doesn’t matter he lost again.”
Marie Still Pounding Southern California With Her Massive, Punishing, Rock-Hard Surf
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Oh Brooke you scamp ;)
Would You Give Dear Leader Trump Your Undying Devotion In Exchange For $500 or $5,000 Or Zero Money?
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DOLLARS! Get your five hundred or five thousand or zero dollars!
Okay everybody, good game! See you bright and early unless WE FORGET!
"I think Brooke did a dick joke."
This brought me genuine joy.