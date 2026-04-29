Hello my dear ones, it’s still been (personally) just a really rough week. However would I get through it if I didn’t have FIFTY HOURS OF WORK to see me through??? At least I’ve been entirely fucking off at my second job. (At the girls’ school. Fuck them kids!) (Man, remember when you could say “fuck them kids” and nobody would think you meant ACTUALLY? Fuck.)

We started the day with tabs! They were fairly crazy tabs, shit’s been crazy!

Evan wrote up this bullshit, which is SOME BULLSHIT. But it was funny!

We put up a shell for you to watch Pete Hegseth! None of us actually watched it as far as I know.

But apparently he embarrassed himself like this:

Right before the Supreme Court 86ed (murdered, with extreme prejudice, execution-style) the Voting Rights Act, Dok wrote about this:

This was about abortion, and yet it was very funny:

And this was important, and yet it was very funny:

In addition to all that everything up there, I was on a podcast, even though I tell you all, all the time, that I don’t watch podcasts! I said stuff like “put the thing on the thing” and then explained I, a professional writer, haven’t been able to come up with “words” since 2019. I explained this was “perimenopause” which isn’t even the right word for “fucking full on menopause,” god damn, I am bad at my chosen profession. Also: a little puffy! I had fun. Anybody who wants me on your podcast, let me know, I will say stuff about things.