Wonkette

Wonkette

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Debra Dassow's avatar
Debra Dassow
18m

My favorite author (besides you guys) Kurt Vonnegut once commented that as a writer he could erase and edit, in a radio interview he was like uh, yeh huh....and so it goes.

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