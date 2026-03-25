I wrote a letter to Daddy! Wonkette One A Day for 3/25/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
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We started with tabs, they were reasonably happy tabs!
Dok talked about Corey Lewandowski’s ALLEGED (lol) bribes!
DHS Contractors Say Corey Lewandowski Asked For Big Fat Bribes, Err, We Mean 'Success Fees'
Marcie wrote … well, she wrote a screed, all based on being told “welp” has gone out of fashion with the snippy set.
Hold on to your hats, it’s the SHOCKIEST SHOCK that ever … oh right.
WHOA SIT DOWN FOR SHOCKING NEWS: Trump Tells Blue States To Go F*ck Themselves After Natural Disasters
Robyn threw a gif of Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY into the chatcave, because people were talking (obviously) about Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY and she will NOT be left out of a conversation about Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY, and I wanted to make it the header gif here so bad, I really should have, I don’t know why I did not!
RFK Jr. Pal/Anti-Vaccine Kook Robert Malone IS NOT* Very Messy Bitch Who Lives For Drama!
And for your end of day open thread pleasure, it’s a Nice Time!
See you bright and early for tabs!
I hate to be pedantic (no, really), but it's "I've Written a Letter to Daddy."
I wrote a letter to Daddy, and boy, was I sure sorry ;)