Hello hello to all those who just want ONE Wonkette post a day! Don’t want this one? Click on your profile in the upper right corner of the website, then in the dropdown menu go to “MANAGE SUBSCRIPTION” and scroll down to all the newsletters. Then slide the radio button for this one to OFF!

We love you!

We started with tabs, they were reasonably happy tabs!

Dok talked about Corey Lewandowski’s ALLEGED (lol) bribes!

Marcie wrote … well, she wrote a screed, all based on being told “welp” has gone out of fashion with the snippy set.

Hold on to your hats, it’s the SHOCKIEST SHOCK that ever … oh right.

Robyn threw a gif of Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY into the chatcave, because people were talking (obviously) about Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY and she will NOT be left out of a conversation about Bette Davis singing I WROTE A LETTER TO DADDY, and I wanted to make it the header gif here so bad, I really should have, I don’t know why I did not!

And for your end of day open thread pleasure, it’s a Nice Time!

See you bright and early for tabs!