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Kally Mavromatis's avatar
Kally Mavromatis
16h

I hate to be pedantic (no, really), but it's "I've Written a Letter to Daddy."

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Rocket Cat Choon Tabaka's avatar
Rocket Cat Choon Tabaka
15h

I wrote a letter to Daddy, and boy, was I sure sorry ;)

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