Hey, I said I might do a My Little Pony headline. And now I have. Good times.

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Wonkette’s day began with not enough coffee and just enough tabs, and yet another microscopic gif, which seems to be a trend this week? What is this, a blog for ANTS?

What? The US military under Trump and Hegseth is lagging behind the forces of Ukraine because our idiots in charge are full of shit? Amazeballs.

Donald Trump had a rally near Baltimore and it was a goat rodeo. The Trump rally, not B’more.

Sean Duffy wants to reward highly fertile Americans with public transit funding, because this is hell and we live here now.

Donald Trump needs a Camp David near his real home, especially so he can charge rent on future presidents.

Everything about the Paramount-Skydance-Warner Bros merger sounds like a dystopian hellscape.

Jim Bakker is dead but his legacy lives on in how fucked up American politics has become.

Yr Wonkette loves you and if you’d like to be a tree, we’re good with that.