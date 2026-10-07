Hey, I said I might do a My Little Pony headline. And now I have. Good times.
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Wonkette’s day began with not enough coffee and just enough tabs, and yet another microscopic gif, which seems to be a trend this week? What is this, a blog for ANTS?
What? The US military under Trump and Hegseth is lagging behind the forces of Ukraine because our idiots in charge are full of shit? Amazeballs.
Kind Of Embarrassing To Read Ukrainian News Headlines About How Far Behind Pete Hegseth’s Military Is
Donald Trump had a rally near Baltimore and it was a goat rodeo. The Trump rally, not B’more.
Trump Takes Field Trip Near But Not To Baltimore ‘Hellhole,’ ‘Deathbed,’ ‘Disgusting Rat- And Rodent-Infested Mess’
Sean Duffy wants to reward highly fertile Americans with public transit funding, because this is hell and we live here now.
Does Your City Need More Buses? Guess You Better Start Popping Out Some Babies For The Fatherland!
Donald Trump needs a Camp David near his real home, especially so he can charge rent on future presidents.
Trump Wants New Camp David In West Palm Beach, Full Of ‘Golf Course’ And Fake Mar-a-Lago Boobies!
Everything about the Paramount-Skydance-Warner Bros merger sounds like a dystopian hellscape.
Jim Bakker is dead but his legacy lives on in how fucked up American politics has become.
Yr Wonkette loves you and if you’d like to be a tree, we’re good with that.
Dok missed the memo that it is teeny tiny creatures week for morning tabs gifs.
I just noticed for the first time that our Wonkette is run by "Commie Girl Industries"!
Made me laugh! Best wishes to all commie girls!