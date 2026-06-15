If It's Monday, It's More National Humiliation! Your Wonkette One-A-Day, June 15, 2026
Monday was Monday! Shall we dive in to these stories?
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It was tabs, as per uzh.
It was more of the falLOLout from Spencer Pratt’s big hilarious humiliation in Los Angeles.
It was this latest national humiliation.
And this latest national humiliation.
And this latest international humiliation.
All Hail Great Leader's Concept Of A Framework Of An Iran Peace Deal! (It Is Not A Deal)
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And then this guy’s humiliation is the lesbian witches’ fault, obv.
Did Lesbian Witches Force This 'Pastors For Trump' House Candidate To Try To Sex Up A Beauty Queen?
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See you next time, tip your bartenders!