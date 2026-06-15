Monday was Monday! Shall we dive in to these stories?

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Feed The Kitty

It was tabs, as per uzh.

It was more of the falLOLout from Spencer Pratt’s big hilarious humiliation in Los Angeles.

It was this latest national humiliation.

And this latest national humiliation.

And this latest international humiliation.

And then this guy’s humiliation is the lesbian witches’ fault, obv.

See you next time, tip your bartenders!