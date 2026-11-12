Yesterday was Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday, so that’s where we’re getting all our One-A-Day headlines this week. This is one of my faves.

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, as all days do, and a gif image of a weird lobster what looks like it borrowed the hood of an old VW for its shell.

Scott Colom is officially Mississippi’s next US Senator, and that’s some history right there!

Somebody in Pete Hegseth’s party laughed audibly while visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, and a guard gave them a lesson about respect they better not forget.

The Senate is considering a bill that would make building out clean energy easier, but it would also make building dirty energy easier too. Everyone’s mad about it, and maybe they can make it suck less.

Meanwhile, a congresswoman from South Carolina is VERY WORRIED about all the “babies” being flushed down America’s toilets, which we suppose is what happens when you’re careless with the bathwater.

The CEO of surveillance big-data giant Palantir noticed who won the midterms, and decided he and his spyware factory are “really progressive” now. They’re gonna make ED-209’s targeting lasers blue!

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