Hello hello, it is Wonkette One A Day time!

Here some tabs, there some tabs:

KA$HLOL Patel is SUING.

Rogan being a bad influence.

Sunday shows:

Palantir, totally cool, totally normal, seem like nice guys.

Wouldn’t this be something?

Y al final.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Send this post to a friend!

Share