Insert 4/20 Joke Here! Wonkette One-A-Day for The Day That Today Is!
Afternoon post roundup, time for a drink.
Hello hello, it is Wonkette One A Day time!
Here some tabs, there some tabs:
KA$HLOL Patel is SUING.
Rogan being a bad influence.
Sunday shows:
Palantir, totally cool, totally normal, seem like nice guys.
Wouldn’t this be something?
Y al final.
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I've been celebrating 4/20 in my customary fashion of vaping on my bed while watching "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Outfit: Adidas Gothleisure