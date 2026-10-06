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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

Another thing, you never really know how you will react to trauma until you are traumatized.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
4h

I have nothing good to say. And a lot to say that will get me perma-banned.

Going to go pet my wienerdog and pretend humanity doesn't deserve to go extinct.

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