It’s not the “dog days” yet, but here are dogs. Photo by Alvan Nee on Unsplash

We remember when August used to include these things we called “slow news days.” We don’t think we’ve one of those since like 2015. So much today happened today!

We started the day with Evan on Tabs, as is the way we do here. Hey, I forgot to read that one myself, good thing there’s a reminder in the newsletter!

Robyn wrote a story about a woman who has a kitty cat, the way that Watership Down is about bunny rabbits. Some people should not have pets; one can hope this person will not have one much longer, yikes! Needless to say, content warning for nongraphic but still disturbing animal cruelty:

By comparison, Gary Legum’s story of what sure looks like rampant grifting by former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is now also former University of Florida President Ben Sasse, is a lighthearted romp through some casual abuse of power.

Inspired by a tweet, here’s a look at the 2024 electoral landscape as a version of the TV show “Ted Lasso,” which we hear is good (Dok needs to watch a better class of TV).

Hahaha, Roger Stone got his email hacked because he is a dumb dummy who had it coming, but also of course he did. The circle is complete: The ratfucker has been ratfucked.

Oh, and speaking of comeuppances, Tina Peters, the Colorado county clerk who handed sensitive voting-system data to the My Pillow guy to prove Donald Trump was robbed of a somewhat bigger majority than he got in that tiny county, is GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY.

Some good news from across the pond: Racist rioters in the UK are staying home after police protected cities they targeted, and after far larger crowds massed to say the hell with racists and fascists. Yet another fail for the international Right.

And some good news from right here in the USA: An initiative protecting abortion rights and birth control in Arizona’s state constitution is officially on the ballot for the general election!

Former Snopes editor Brooke Binkowski explains what “counterdisinformation” is: Unlike fact-checking, it’s a way to refuse to let the far Right set the terms of a debate, by pointing out just how absurd they are in the first place.

Donald Trump praised Elon Musk for firing workers who were talking about striking. That’s illegal, and the United Auto Workers are suing to get to the bottom of it!

Did we say unions? Here’s Democratic Veep nominee Tim Walz speaking at the annual convention for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and calling Donald Trump a scab. It’s not name-calling if it’s true!

Ukraine invaded Russia while Vladimir Putin wasn’t expecting it (nobody was!) because Olympics. Or at least that’s why nobody expected it, not why Ukraine did it.

And to cap off the day, Marcie brought us the story of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Twitter lovefest, which was every bit as awful as anyone would have expected:

