Stupid monkey!

It was quite a day at Wonkette, and we have all the news that’s fit for an infinite number of monkeys. Ook.

You can also use the button below to donate an amount of your choice at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Feed The Kitty

The day began with tabs, and it feels so long ago! There were these squirrel creatures called potoroos in the daily gif, but somehow the software decided the featured pic would be the thumbnail from the video. It works too.

When the Trump administration announced it would bypass the media altogether with a new “Trump TV” channel, it sparked fears that they would launch a North Korea style State TV propaganda network. Lucky for America, everyone working for Trump is too fucking lazy to do anything that ambitious.

Honestly, who among us hasn’t had a lavish destination wedding party thrown for us by a Russian oligarch? Donald Trump Jr. wants us to know it’s all perfectly fine, no worries. Investigation? Why? It’s not like the wedding was in Benghazi!

Funny, nobody likes Trump’s stupid war in Iran, especially not Republicans who would like to be elected to Congress so they can do nothing to stop it.

ICE may not have been in the headlines much lately, which may explain why they’ve done some godawful shit in the shadows. Here’s some bright light on the cockroaches.

Donald Trump lied nonstop to the United Nations again, just in case anyone had forgotten he’s a sociopath.

That’s it for today, we’ll be back in the morning with more news to fill the news hole! We love you.