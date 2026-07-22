OK, maybe it’s not that bad. But now I wanna see a Franz Kafka-Mister Rogers mashup.

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Feed The Kitty

The day began with Tabs, and Tabs began the day. Our gif was a new critter to me, the adorable gerenuk.

Oh goodness, that Susan Collins is quite concerned again.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-New Jersey) has a terrific idea for how we can begin building out Medicare for All: Start with kids, and cover them until the age of 26, and won’t that create a voter base of youngs who will want that care to continue!

The Pentagon is running out of money for Trump’s stupid war, and Pete Hegseth knows whose fault that is: Joe Biden’s.

Aww, Elon Musk’s Cyberdumpster Wankpanzers are turning out to be the worst automotive failure since the Edsel. And they don’t even have a toilet-seat grille to joke about!

Rebecca has a lovely farewell to one of our longtime readers and commenters, and she also hopes you can make it to her party coming up this Saturday.

We love you. We’ll see you tomorrow for more of this whatever-is-going-on.