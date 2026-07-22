It's A Kafkaesque Day In The Neighborhood. Wonkette One-A-Day, July 22, 2026
OK, maybe it’s not that bad. But now I wanna see a Franz Kafka-Mister Rogers mashup.
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The day began with Tabs, and Tabs began the day. Our gif was a new critter to me, the adorable gerenuk.
Oh goodness, that Susan Collins is quite concerned again.
Sen. Andy Kim (D-New Jersey) has a terrific idea for how we can begin building out Medicare for All: Start with kids, and cover them until the age of 26, and won’t that create a voter base of youngs who will want that care to continue!
Sen. Andy Kim Thinks Kids Should Have Universal Healthcare. Sure Is Weird That They Don't Already!
The Pentagon is running out of money for Trump’s stupid war, and Pete Hegseth knows whose fault that is: Joe Biden’s.
Pete Hegseth Might Have To Cut Back On Muscle Milk If Congress Won't Give Him More War Money
Aww, Elon Musk’s Cyberdumpster Wankpanzers are turning out to be the worst automotive failure since the Edsel. And they don’t even have a toilet-seat grille to joke about!
Rebecca has a lovely farewell to one of our longtime readers and commenters, and she also hopes you can make it to her party coming up this Saturday.
The Last Best Place: Our Wonkparty In Montana This Saturday, Hello Baby, And Goodbye Friend
We love you. We’ll see you tomorrow for more of this whatever-is-going-on.
OMG, now all I can think of is kindly Fred Rogers squishing a bug!!!!!! Thanks Wonkette!