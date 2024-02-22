Hello hello, here is all your Thursday news roundup.

Very normal and well-adjusted people at CPAC had an entire panel about Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris having a CATFIGHT! to replace Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, just in time for CPAC, there are some new developments in that sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against Matt Schlapp, his wife, and the group that puts on CPAC.

As for those Republican fantasies about Michelle Obama replacing Biden, he’s in fightin’ shape this week, calling Putin a piece of shit. Bonus: this post has Lawrence O’Donnell’s excellent monologue excoriating the press for its lazy obsession with Biden dropping out.

Speaking of Biden doing the JOB of president, look what he just did for student loans.

Surprise, even Mike Johnson’s Republican colleagues hate him for how much he loves the Lord.

EVERYBODY PANIC, THE RED CROSS MIGHT BE SAVING YOUR LIFE WITH VACCINATED BLOODS!

Chris Rufo: extremist piece of shit again!

Sawdust or cocaine? SAWDUST OR COCAINE?!?!

Nikki Haley says yes, those frozen blastocysts next to the popsicles and under last season’s venison are, in fact, babies.

Coors! They’re strikin’.

And finally, these were the morning tabs.

Many more news on your Friday, there’s a lot going on. See you tomorrow!

