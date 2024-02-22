It's CPAC! Here Are Some Weird Republican Fantasies About Kamala Harris And Michelle Obama.
Gross.
Hello hello, here is all your Thursday news roundup.
Very normal and well-adjusted people at CPAC had an entire panel about Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris having a CATFIGHT! to replace Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, just in time for CPAC, there are some new developments in that sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against Matt Schlapp, his wife, and the group that puts on CPAC.
Happy CPAC! Here Are Some New Developments In That Schlong Schlapping Matt Schlapp Lawsuit!
As for those Republican fantasies about Michelle Obama replacing Biden, he’s in fightin’ shape this week, calling Putin a piece of shit. Bonus: this post has Lawrence O’Donnell’s excellent monologue excoriating the press for its lazy obsession with Biden dropping out.
Joe Biden Calls Putin 'Crazy SOB,' Kremlin Calls Biden 'Hollywood Cowboy' Just Like ... Reagan?
Speaking of Biden doing the JOB of president, look what he just did for student loans.
Joe Biden's New Income-Based Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Wipes Out $1.2 Billion In Debt In First Go
Surprise, even Mike Johnson’s Republican colleagues hate him for how much he loves the Lord.
Weird, Mike Johnson's Republican Colleagues Don't Even Want To Listen To Him Yap About Jesus 24/7
EVERYBODY PANIC, THE RED CROSS MIGHT BE SAVING YOUR LIFE WITH VACCINATED BLOODS!
Outraged Anti-Vaxxers Learn The Red Cross Doesn't Separate Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Blood
Chris Rufo: extremist piece of shit again!
Chris Rufo Has Ties To Yet Another Fascist Racist Right-Wing Rag, Surprise Surprise!
Sawdust or cocaine? SAWDUST OR COCAINE?!?!
Nikki Haley says yes, those frozen blastocysts next to the popsicles and under last season’s venison are, in fact, babies.
Coors! They’re strikin’.
And finally, these were the morning tabs.
Many more news on your Friday, there’s a lot going on. See you tomorrow!
