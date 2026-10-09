Wonkette

Wonkette

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Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
3h

Last day of our October heat wave in the CA central valley. Only 92 today down from yesterday's 98. 70's tomorrow. The mrs and I already voted via mail-in ballots. Most important race in the area is thwarting fake indepedent and sniveling douchewad Kevin Kiley from staying in Congress. Total DRUMPF sycophant who all the sudden doesn't like him.

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Phil Sunde's avatar
Phil Sunde
4h

"Making it to the end of another week" only counts if I'm alive Saturday morning.

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