We made it to the end of another week in the Trump era, and that is cause for celebration and maybe listening to The Cure.

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Friday began like any other day, with Tabs and another of this week’s microscopey gifs, with lots of skin.

Sen. Jon Ossoff debated his Republican challenger, Rep. Mike Collins, whose congressional and campaign staff is so full of Nazis it might as well be a late-night block on the History Channel.

JD Vance is mad at “socialism,” which he defines as, um, foreign workers and also transgender kids on sports teams. Well we happen to have Karl Marx right here, and he says Vance knows nothing of his work.

Meta is aggressively censoring LGBTQ+ content on Facebook and Instagram, but don’t you go saying it’s to curry favor with the Trump administration, because Facebook has a long history of enabling fascists around the world, not just here.

The Trump administration must have looked at its approval ratings and decided the only way to improve things would be to kill a guy and livestream it.

And as we do every week, we rounded out our Friday with a nice civilized cocktail!

Have a fine weekend; Wonkette will be posting stuff all weekend and your one-a-day newsletter will be back Monday, because we don’t do Columbus. Columbo Day, now that, we could support.