Wonkette

Wonkette

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Stephanie Hobbs's avatar
Stephanie Hobbs
7h

Oh, crap. So it ISN'T 2016???

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Alli's avatar
Alli
1h

lol IKR!? Although we did have to endure him then too, just a less apocalyptic version...and we cld look forward to listening to "na na na na hey hey hey goodbye" while he slithered out the WH.

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