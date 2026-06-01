Good afternoon! Today is Monday, and there were stories! They are below.

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Feed The Kitty

We started the day with tabs, which I put as June 1, 2016 — 2016 — in the headline, because I am a ding-a-ling, and because I went on THE ONLY AIRPLANE ON THE PLANET THAT DOES NOT HAVE WI-FI, it was not changed until I was able to sign back in when we landed. Sorry if you were hoping you woke up in 2016 and the past 10 years were just a weird nightmare.

Oh well, at least we do not have the camel-identification dementia like Donald Trump maybe has.

There were a lot of people on the Sunday shows! All assholes.

No Kennedy Centers for old babies!

Man, this guy sure does have a lot of dreams that never come true.

And then there was a story about Jon Ossoff, being dashing while he talked about what losers are currently leading US America. Is he going to be president someday? Dunno, but he kinda looks and sounds presidential right here.

OK that’s it, see you later, by which we mean tomorrow!