JD Vance’s time as Trump’s running mate has been rough. Between President Joe Biden dropping out, Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz showing how a helpful running mate really can be, Vance is searching for the nearest fainting couch to comfort catch him.

Now Vance could have a new worry to contend with, real or imagined: being replaced by baby bear crime scene stager, brain worm haver, and perpetual shame to his family’s legacy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Already MAGA influencers are dreaming up the possibility of the Trump/Vance ticket becoming the Trump/Kennedy one.

The Vulture and The Falconer

RFK Jr. isn’t making it easier, as he makes tweets designed to attract easily flattered guys like Trump.

This is the political equivalent of sexy lingerie, candles and a Sade playlist

Judging by his own posts, Trump has noticed.

Took four years for Trump to get rid of Mike Pence. Could JD Vance get replaced in six to eight weeks?

After a disastrous attempt at acting human at a Georgia donut shop, Vance went on NBC’s “Meet The Press” to fight for his man like the worst version of Dolly Parton’s ”Jolene” ever.

Midway through their interview, host Kristen Welker brought up RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump. She gave Vance openings to criticize Kennedy, noting his previous statements blaming vaccines for autism, blaming antidepressants for school shootings, and recently saying he "won't take sides" on what happened on 9/11. But Vance pretended these were either minor disagreements, or sometimes just fell back on “I didn’t see it.”

Instead, Vance tried to pretend — like we’re all completely ignorant — that RFK Jr.’s endorsement actually represents the Kennedys or their legacy:

VANCE: I think what RFK's endorsement really shows is that the Kennedy Democrats are actually more at home in the Republican Party of Donald Trump. And unfortunately, Kamala Harris's party, […] that is not JFK's Democratic Party, it's not RFK's Democratic Party. We're thrilled to have the Kennedy Democrats where they belong.

Welker pointed out the rest of the Kennedys sharply disagree, which is an putting it lightly considering the statement from RFK Jr.’s own sister Kerry Kennedy on Twitter:

Elsewhere in the interview, Welker brought up Trump’s attempt to softshoe around the Republican Party’s draconian attempts to ban abortion. Vance tried to not commit to the abortion bans that allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham want, while trying to make it seem like Trump is far more easygoing on this issue than his entire record would suggest.

VANCE: Donald Trump disagrees with Lindsey Graham on this. But no Republican, at least no Republican with any reasonable power, is saying that we should have a complete national abortion ban. I haven't heard that from any of my colleagues. And to be clear, Donald Trump I think has staked his position and made it very explicit. He wants this to be a state decision, states are going to make this determination themselves.

We don’t think we should hinge our future on what Republicans say they won’t do. Every conservative Supreme Court justice who overturned Roe v. Wade said it was precedent before they were confirmed. While Trump claims he won’t ban abortion, his previous term’s actions say otherwise.

Vance also promised to reinstate Trump’s policy separating children from their mothers, defended Trump’s election denialism and conspiracy theories and tried to suggest his numerous “childless cat ladies” comments were just “sarcastic jokes.”

We’d be wise to not believe him, or the slithering lies from the bigoted conman he is running with.

Have a week.

Share