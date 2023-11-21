Discover more from Wonkette
Joe Biden Did Not Make Your Turkey $90. Don't Listen To Stupid People.
Wonkette's got all your Tuesday news you need to know!
It’s the Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, so the posting is light.
We start with some Tabs.
The turkeys at Fox News are lying to you about the price of turkey.
Be a Wonkette friend!
Eric Adams, man.
That’s Texas for you.
Biden had a birthday! The horror!
New York Times Stunned Biden Would Spend His Birthday Alone With Family Instead Of Around People Asking Him If He's Dead Yet
·
Some Thanksgiving labor history!
The New York Times almost notices that Trump is a fascist!
OK, that’s enough for today. Catch you tomorrow for pre-Thanksgiving recipes!
So this is the first i'm hearing or reading about Biden and $90 turkeys. So for me and people like me you are the source and amplification of the claim you say has no merit. Do you see that?
