Donald Trump, projectile projecting, the way he projects ketchup at the wall when he’s upset, is demanding Kamala Harris take a dementia test.

He put that up on Truth Social a little after 1 a.m. on the East Coast, demanding Harris take a “Cognitive Stamina and Agility” test. (Obviously the incorrect capital letters are his, as are the quotation marks a bit later around “bonkers.”)

Boy, he sure is obsessed with dementia tests. You know, ever since that one he took in 2018, which he is still claiming he aced. The one where you have to remember, “Person, woman, man, camera, TV,” and correctly identify which animal is “camel.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris announced today that she’ll sit for an interview Wednesday with Bret Baier on Fox News. So much for her being allegedly afraid of interviews with hostile reporters.

As it happens, Harris has some questions about all the things Trump is afraid of doing in the last few weeks of the campaign, when he’s not finishing his transition into America’s Stupidest Hitler, or leaving all his supporters stranded in the desert after rallies in Coachella, in a state he couldn’t win if it was the only thing Putin wanted for Christmas.

She addressed it at her own rally Sunday in North Carolina:

HARRIS: He’s not being transparent with the voters. So check this out: He refuses to release his medical records. I’ve done it. Every other presidential candidate in [the] modern era has done it. He is unwilling to do a “60 Minutes” interview, like every other major party candidate has done for more than half a century. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate. And here’s the thing. It makes you wonder […] why does his staff want him to hide away? One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on? So folks, for these reasons, and so many more, it is time to TURN THE PAGE.

In an interview with Roland Martin, Harris asked much the same questions, putting even more focus on why his staff isn’t allowing him to go on “60 Minutes” or do a debate. “You have to ask, why is his staff doing that? And it may be because they think he’s just not ready, and unfit, and unstable, and should not have that level of transparency for the American people.”

Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff had his own theory for why Trump is scared to debate her, in an interview with Joe Scarborough:

EMHOFF: Well you saw the first debate, didn’t you? SCARBOROUGH: Yeah. EMHOFF: Yeah, that’s why. He got his ass kicked. And so he’s afraid that that’s gonna happen again. Rather, he’s spreading this fog of misinformation and disinformation and gaslighting, rather than face her again so we can see the split-screen.

It is indeed possible that, on top of Trump’s rapid onset dementia, he is a fucking chickenshit who is scared.

Yes, it could be that.

