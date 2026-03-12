Wonkette

HKJANE
1h

They Might Be Giants have always understood something most artists miss: children deserve real information delivered with real joy, not condescension. “Electric Car” is a perfect example of why they’ve outlasted every trend in alternative music for four decades.

The video is pure TMBG — bright, kinetic, slightly surreal, and completely committed to the bit. Johns Flansburgh and Linnell treat the subject with the same nerdy sincerity they bring to everything, which is exactly why it works. They’re not winking at adults over the kids’ heads. They actually think electric cars are interesting. That enthusiasm is contagious.

The song itself is a hook delivery system disguised as a science lesson. By the end you know how electric cars work, why they matter, and you’ve had the information so thoroughly embedded in a melody that you couldn’t forget it if you tried.

What makes it genuinely great is that it doesn’t talk down. It assumes the audience — whatever age — can handle real concepts if the music is good enough. Turns out it’s always good enough when TMBG is driving.

Decades into their career, making a children’s video about sustainable transportation, they still sound like the most enthusiastic band in any room.

Five stars. Plug it in.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

