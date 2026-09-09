Good afternoon, how’s everyone holding up? Okay cool.

There were some tabs, but now I’m regretting not saving that hed for tomorrow’s tabs, when I got more meat.

It’s a couple days late, but I think you’ll appreciate the fulsomeness (in the abundant sense) of Dok’s explainering.

Literally true headline back there! (Except for the ‘sold-out’ part.) If you were wondering, no, we will not be liveblerging Trump’s dumb speech tonight, we stopped paying attention to those things years ago.

Know some folks in North Carolina or Ohio? You should probably let them know there’s some fuckery afoot!

ARE YOU SURPRISED?????

And finally

My how Dok did go on!

We shall see you loves and terrible ones bright and early for tabs!