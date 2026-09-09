Good afternoon, how’s everyone holding up? Okay cool.
Wonkette is always free, but you can send us money anyway, if you wanna!
There were some tabs, but now I’m regretting not saving that hed for tomorrow’s tabs, when I got more meat.
It’s a couple days late, but I think you’ll appreciate the fulsomeness (in the abundant sense) of Dok’s explainering.
9/11 Hijacker Donald Trump Headlines Sold-Out Republican Convention In Dallas, Free Tickets Available
Literally true headline back there! (Except for the ‘sold-out’ part.) If you were wondering, no, we will not be liveblerging Trump’s dumb speech tonight, we stopped paying attention to those things years ago.
Are Amy Acton And Roy Cooper Killing YOUR Sons And Memaws? Well They Are If You’re These GOP Liars!
Know some folks in North Carolina or Ohio? You should probably let them know there’s some fuckery afoot!
Should We Steal From Low-Wage Workers To Pay Stay At Home Moms? The Answer Might Surprise You!
ARE YOU SURPRISED?????
And finally
My how Dok did go on!
We shall see you loves and terrible ones bright and early for tabs!